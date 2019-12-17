Elkhart County close to demolishing old jail

Six companies are bidding for the contract to tear down the former jail and juvenile detention center in downtown Goshen.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the Elkhart County commissioners opened bids for the project during a Monday meeting.

The bids for the project range from $1.3 million to $2.3 million.

The demolition of the building between Second and Third Streets will follow construction of a new juvenile detention facility at the Elkhart County Jail complex.

Demolition of the old jail is scheduled to be completed in early October, officials said.

