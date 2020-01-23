Elkhart Community Schools welcomes new automotive learning facility

There is a new automotive learning facility in Elkhart.

Last March, Elkhart Community Schools broke ground on the new building to house the Elkhart Area Career Center's diesel service technology and automotive service technology programs.

The building includes shop space, classrooms and offices, and for many students, it is giving them a change to follow their dreams.

"It's a really good program and I have been wanting to get into diesel for a long time," Concord High School senior Cailee Hines said. "I grew up in my dad's shop. I have been around these tracks and working on them since I was little, and once I hear the Career Center offers diesel programs, I definitely jumped on it as fast as I could."

The diesel service technology program began in 2015 to support the growing needs in Elkhart.

