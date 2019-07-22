Elkhart Co. woman dies after being granted one last wish

In a sad update to a story 16 News Now brought viewers earlier in July, an Elkhart County woman who recently got a last wish died over the weekend.

Seventy-one-year-old Carolyn Welch rode motorcycles since she was a little girl.

Then, she was first diagnosed with cancer last year. And when it returned recently, doctors told her she had three months to live.

Waterford Crossing in Goshen has a program called Live a Dream, and Welch's dream was to ride one last time.

Her wish came true on July 10, when bikers from across the area went for an hourlong ride around Goshen.

Welch's funeral will take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Goshen. Visitation begins at 2 p.m.

