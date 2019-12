A woman is wanted on an active warrant in Elkhart County for battery with bodily injury.

Police are looking for Nichol Porter 34-year-old Nichol Porter, according to a post on the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Porter reportedly is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 127 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Porter's whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Michael Carich at 574-295-2825 or Elkhart County dispatch at 574-533-4151.