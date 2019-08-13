Elkhart Co. police seek public's help identifying subject in fraud case

Police in Elkhart County are asking for the public's help identifying a subject who may be connected with a fraud case.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office released the photo above in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

They did not call the person depicted a suspect.

The post did not specify where or when the alleged fraud happened, but the timestamp in the photo indicates it was taken the morning of July 30.

Anyone with information that can help identity the subject is encouraged to contact Detective Jeremy Overmyer at JOvermyer@elkhartcountysheriff.com. Police ask that you reference Case No. 19003829.

