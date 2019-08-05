Elkhart Co. police seek help identifying theft suspects

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a theft from a Walmart in late June.

The people in the photos above are suspects in a theft from the Walmart in the 30800 block of Old U.S. 20 late June 26 and early June 27, according to Facebook post from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact Elkhart County Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or 574-891-2349, and police ask that you reference Case No. 19003713.

