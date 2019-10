Police in Elkhart County are asking for help finding a man accused of rape.

Officers are looking for 19-year-old David Allen Poe-Maxson, who was last known to be living in the Elkhart area.

They announced their search in a Tuesday morning Facebook post.

Poe-Maxson is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151.