Elkhart Co. police investigate reported gunfire between 2 vehicles

Police in Elkhart County are investigating reports of shots fired between two vehicles Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 19 and County Road 4, according to a release from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

Police say no one was hurt and no property damage was reported.

One of the vehicles from which gunfire was reportedly exchanged remained on the scene. The second, described as a gold Chevrolet Tahoe, left and has not yet been found.

No one has been arrested, but police continue to investigate.

