Elkhart Co. family asks for help burying teen who was unintentionally shot

The last thing a family is thinking about is setting aside money just in case a child needs to be buried.

The family of Zoa Charters is in need of money to help bury the 15-year-old who was accidentally shot by a friend at North Lake Apartments on Nov. 15 in Elkhart, according to family.

"They're really struggling with giving a proper funeral," explained Amy Craw, Zoa's aunt.

Craw said visitation plans for Zoa, who also went by Austin, were halted when the family was unable to pay the balance to Billings Funeral Home.

"[Zoa's] literally ready for her viewing," Craw said. "Funeral homes can't do these things for free, I understand."

A separate GoFundMe set up by a family member has raised $3,649 for Zoa's funeral.

Craw established a Facebook fundraiser to help cover the difference.

Billings Funeral Home confirmed with 16 News Now that community members can donate in-person at the Elkhart location on at 812 Baldwin St. Indicate the donation is for Zoa, or Austin, Charters.

