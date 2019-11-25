Elkhart Co. Sheriff's Office shows appreciation for donations to K-9 program

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office presented two companies with a token of appreciation for their contributions to the department's K-9 program.

Thanks in part to donations from Bennington Marine and Godfrey Marine, Elkhart County was able to add another police dog.

Polaris, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, has been patrolling the county and assisting with police duties. The sheriff's office thanked the companies at a presentation Monday morning.

"Having community partnerships with companies such as Polaris, Benning and Godfried Marine, there's a huge benefit for everyone who lives in Elkhart County," Sheriff Jeff Siegel said. "Not only does this allow us the tools that we need to better serve, but this also allows us to free up a little of those budget constraints we hear about so frequently."

The donations also helped the sheriff's office get training equipment for Polaris.

