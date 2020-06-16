Elkhart Co. Hospitals continue to see more cases at alarming rate

Elkhart County hospitals are continuing to see more coronavirus cases at an alarming rate.

While Michiana has slowly started to reopen, that doesn't mean the threat of coronavirus has disappeared.

In fact, the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Elkhart County has continued to increase at a rapid pace.

Much of the increase is due to increased socialization as physical distancing guidelines have begun to ease.

Goshen health tested over 900 people for virus this week, with 194 of those tests coming back positive.

Dr. Dan Nafziger, Hospital Chief Medical Officer, said quote, "The privilege of having more freedom comes with the responsibility to do everything possible to protect ourselves and those around us. It is disappointing how many people don't appear concerned about this virus, but they don't see the really sick patients. I do."

At Elkhart GENERAL hospital, visitor restrictions are beginning to ease, but they're still taking this very seriously.

One of the biggest improvements in the last week is an increased capacity to provide testing.

Of the positive coronavirus cases in Elkhart County, 14.8 percent of them are 0-19 year olds.

In comparison, in the state, it's only 5.4 percent.

