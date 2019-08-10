Elkhart Art Walk & Rally in the Alley

Every second Wednesday of the month from April through October, you can head to downtown Elkhart, look at amazing art and listen to live music.

Saturday morning, Maria Catanzarite was joined by Krystal Keagle, from the Elkhart Art Alliance, to talk about this month's Elkhart Artwalk theme and some more upcoming events.

Elkhart Artwalk's Dog Daze is this Wednesday, August 14th in downtown Elkhart.

You can walk your dog while looking at pet themed art!

To learn more about Artwalk and Wednesday's event, click here.

Also, the 2nd Annual Rally in the Alley Music Festival will be Saturday, August 24th at the Five Star Dive Bar and the Back Alley.

Tickets are $10 per person and will be available at the door.