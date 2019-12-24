SBPD 'Elficers' bring Christmas to challenged families

Three hundred sixty-four days a year, they are police officers. But for one day a year, they are “Elficers.”

While it seems like every day the actions of police officers are being put under the microscope and publicly questioned, it’s hard to imagine how their actions Tuesday could be anything but publicly commended.

It’s seldom good news when a police officer comes knocking on your front door. Not so with an Elficer.

“The sheer gratitude that these families and that the kids will have because somebody went out of their way to give them something that they just wouldn’t get,” said Elficer James Burns, chaplain for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36.

Burns came in uniform to a home off State Road 933 North bearing gifts, not serving warrants, and in a persistent and repeated fashion he made his peaceful presence known by delivering about 20 presents to a mother and her four children.

“I've been in tough situations, you know, growing up, family extremely poor. Many Christmases, we didn't get anything,” Burns recalled.

For yet another Christmas, Santa’s Elficers from South Bend FOP Lodge 36 stepped in at the last minute to deliver gifts to about 40 local children whose Christmases might not be all they could or should be due to serious challenges being faced by their families.

“All different types of scenarios, you know, terminal illness, house fires, some more tragic events,” said FOP Lodge 36 Vice President Joshua Morgan.

The gifts Tuesday included everything from Christmas trees, bicycles and toys to diapers, toilet paper and articles of clothing.

All were gathered and distributed by some who have a firsthand appreciation for what a difference it can make.

“About 30 years ago, believe it or not, I was actually on the giving tree, not here locally but in upstate new York,” Joshua Morgan explained. “My brothers and my sister, there's four of us, two years in a row we were less fortunate, and if it wasn't for an anonymous person, we wouldn't have had Christmas.”

The recipient families are nominated by the officers themselves who sometimes learn about the plight of the families while responding to a call for service.

“So, to be able to give back in this capacity to brighten somebody's day, the holiday, their sense in humanity by getting a few gifts -- that means a lot,” Burns said.

