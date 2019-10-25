Marshall Traditional holds annual Reading Night

A South Bend elementary school held a book reading night, featuring people that make a big impact in the community.

Marshall Traditional Elementary held its annual Reading Night Thursday evening.

The event was a free night for staff members, and their families, to come out and listen to book readings from members of the community.

16 Morning News Now Tricia Sloma and Meteorologist Kimberly Newman participated in Thursday's event.

Organizers say book reading is very important in getting kids excited to read.

"We think it's very important that kids are read to, or read at least 20 minutes a day," says PTO President Tia Shapo. "This is just another opportunity for them to connect our local police officers, our firefighters, our local news professionals, and others in the community."

Kids also went around the room to get their "passports" stamped. At the end, they're able to win a prize for a gift certificate from the book fair next door.