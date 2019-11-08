Electric ride-sharing company Lime says farewell to South Bend

"Farewell from Lime."

The city of South Bend will be less colorful now. The transportation company known around here for its bright green and yellow bikes and scooters is out.

"It is sad," Lime user Briannah McCall said. "I am in a life where I could find other options, but I know there's a lot of people who heavily depend on Lime bikes to get to places."

McCall lives downtown and preferred the bikes over the scooters.

"It was really convenient to have, bcause I don't have a car," she said.

Lime debuted in South Bend in 2017. By summer 2018, the city touted more than 293,000 rides, and the bikes also debuted in Elkhart.

Going into 2019, the company focused more on scooters in South Bend.

The company is no longer in either city.

Benjamin Rohrer has never used Lime but was surprised at the news.

"Wow, I don't know what they're thinking on that one, then," he said.

In a statement, a Lime Spokesperson told 16 News Now, "Every city is different and there is no one-size-fits-all transportation solution – vehicle selection and availability vary across each and are determined through several factors including weather, regulations, usage, infrastructure availability and other analyses. We are grateful to South Bend residents for welcoming us and we are proud of the City of South Bend for being forward thinking about micromobility. We remain hopeful about partnering on solutions for South Bend residents in the future."

In response to the departure, South Bend Public Works spokesperson Cara Grabowski sent the following statement to 16 News Now:

"The City is appreciative that Lime chose South Bend as its third market to launch in. Having Lime here has cemented the notion that South Bend has a need for dockless bikes and scooters as an alternative transportation option. The City is in the final stages of vetting a new vendor with an announcement coming by the end of the year."

Ahead of the city's announcement, South Bend Common Council members are working on a proposed ordinance to place specific rules on ride-sharing device companies in South Bend.

To read the ordinance, click here.

