Elderly woman's wedding ring stolen by scammer

An elderly woman's wedding ring was stolen by a scammer who claimed to be testing her water for lead.

The suspect has only been described as being female.

"If anyone comes to your home attempting to offer a service, please get a description of the individual and possible vehicle they arrived in. If you suspect something is not right, ask them to leave and contact Local Law Enforcement," the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department posted on Facebook.

From Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department on Facebook:

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is seeking your assistance to help identify a suspect. If you had a similar experience, please let us know. A female suspect went to an elderly woman's home on 11/29/19 stating she was there to test the water for lead. She then advised the elderly woman that she also needed to test her wedding ring. The woman then removed her ring, handed it to the female, and the suspect then left the residence with the ring. The elderly woman has poor eyesight and can not advise further on the female suspect. If anyone comes to your home attempting to offer a service, please get a description of the individual and possible vehicle they arrived in. If you suspect something is not right, ask them to leave and contact Local Law Enforcement.

