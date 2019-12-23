Eight people displaced after overnight South Bend fire

Eight people have been displaced after an overnight fire in South Bend on Monday morning.

The call came in around 11:55 p.m.on Sunday at a building on Miami Street and Oak Court.

The building houses Harrison's Furniture, located on the bottom, is where the fire started, officials said.The fire spread to the apartments, located above Harrison's Furniture.

We're told everyone made it out the building safely.

The Red Cross are helping those who were displaced, due to the fire.

This is a developing story. 16 News Now will keep you bring you the latest on air and online.

