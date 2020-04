Eight Indiana State Troopers received their patrol cars on Tuesday after completing three months in the training program.

The troopers graduated from the 79th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy back in December.

The entire class was issued their new Dodge Charger state police cars in Indianapolis.

While at the academy, the recruits received 25 weeks and more than 1100 hours of training.

The troopers will now begin patrolling on the Indiana Toll Road.