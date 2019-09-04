Edwardsburg sports complex to host blues festival fundraiser

A sports complex in Edwardsburg is hosting a blues festival to raise money for Michiana athletes.

Edward and Patty Patzer opened the complex in their hometown to host sports teams across Michiana.

They're hosting the inaugural Michiana Harvest Blues Festival Saturday with some great music, delicious food and fun for the whole family.

All of the money raised will go toward expanding the complex to accommodate Michiana athletes and their families.

"It's a small community, it's a wonderful place to grow up," Edward Patzer said. "Our goal is to complete construction on the baseball complex, which will be eight fields, and hopefully be able to attract tournaments of both soccer, lacrosse and baseball."

The festival kicks off at noon on Saturday at the complex. Tickets are 10 dollars.

To view all of the Patzers' visit to 16 News Now or learn more about the festival, click here.

