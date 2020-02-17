Edwardsburg marijuana ordinance vote pushed to March

Edwardsburg village leaders are working to make their marijuana ordinance official, but nothing will be passed until at least March.

The Edwardsburg marijuana ordinance originally passed in November 2019 is still unofficial after the village attorney suggested some changes.

“We hope to have the bulk of the work done this week, meeting with lawyers just to verify that everything looks OK with the goal of passing the ordinances and regulations around it in our next meeting in March,” Trustee Dennis Peak said.

This means those looking to get into the marijuana industry in Edwardsburg will have to wait at least two months before they can start the process of applying for licenses, of which there are few.

The version of the ordinance passed in November noted they will allow two medical marijuana provisioning centers and two recreational retail shops. They can only be located within city limits on M-62 or U.S. Highway 12 east of M-62.

Peak said the council intends to pass this ordinance, and once they do, businesses will have 30 days before they can apply.

While the process to get the ordinance ready took some time, Peak says it's important they get this right.

“I think it's been our goal all along to go slow and make sure we're doing things right. I appreciate that we're doing that, and I think we're making real good progress and we should be able to wrap it up next month,” he said.

The next Edwardsburg Village Council meeting is set for March 16 at 7 p.m.

