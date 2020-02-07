Edwardsburg Public Schools to close Monday due to high rate of illness

Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 10, due to a high rate of illness among students and the transportation department.

Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closed on Monday, February 10, due to a high rate of illness amongst our student body and district staff members. In particular, our transportation department has been hit hard with flu-like absences.

Student health and safety is always our primary concern and without highly qualified transportation personnel, we do not feel the highest level of safety, our district and community has come to expect, can be maintained. It has been decided that the best course of action is to close school on Monday, along with any and all sports, student activities, and extracurricular activities.

This decision allows our students and district employees time to rest and get healthy; as well as, extra time for our buildings and busses to be thoroughly disinfected.

Eddies, stay home and stay healthy! See you back at school on Tuesday, February 11.

