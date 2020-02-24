Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Monday due to illness

Edwardsburg Public Schools are closed Monday, due to a high rate of transportation personnel illness.

The school corporation said student safety is their main concern.

Below is a statement posted on the corporation's website:

Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closed on Monday, February 24, due to a high rate of illness amongst our transportation personnel.

Student safety is always our primary concern and without highly qualified transportation personnel, we do not feel the highest level of safety, our district and community has come to expect, can be maintained.