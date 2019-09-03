Edwardsburg High School kicks off school year with security upgrades

Michigan kids went back to the classroom Tuesday.

16 Morning News Now stopped at Edwardsburg High School for the first day of school.

The Eddies are ringing in the school year with some exciting changes in their athletics department, including the new girl’s golf team.

And security is top priority this school year, with the installation of extra cameras and bullet proof glass on windows and doors surrounding the school.

"It's a big deal to us that we address any issues related to safety, whether it be bullying, whether it be violence,” said Principal Ryan Markel. “We want the students to feel safe. We feel that they're going to learn better if they know that they're safe."

And the Eddies are welcoming in the largest freshman class in school history, with nearly 270 freshman kicking off the school year.

