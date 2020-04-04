Edwardsburg Food Pantry opens for extra day amid pandemic

The Edwardsburg food pantry has opened up for an extra day this week in response to COVID-19.

They served the Edwardsburg community Saturday at Our Lady of the Lake Church.

Families can pick up pre-packaged meals from the curb while volunteers pack up the bags inside.

Volunteers were in short supply after the pantry asked those 65 and older to stop coming in.

The community rallied to keep the pantries staffed.

"Edwardsburg has been a great community,"pantry coordinator Amy Traxler said. "The food pantry itself started out as three churches and an additional church has also stepped up as well. They contacted us so every other week they fill up my volunteer base for me."

Traxler says they're considering opening the pantry for future Saturdays depending on how this weekend goes.