Education rally draws 16,000 plus to Indiana Statehouse

It was a rally so large it forced more than 100 Indiana school districts to cancel classes.

It’s estimated that more than 16,000 teachers took time off to attend today’s Red for Ed rally at the statehouse.

The rally came as Indiana lawmakers met to organize for their upcoming 2020 session. While “Organization Day” is typically routine and uneventful, that wasn’t the case this year.

It was a Statehouse statement…an occupation specific occupation of the grounds…a dramatic cry for help.

“I’ve never been in a crowd this large,” said Teacher Tim Conner of Delphi. I’ve never been a part of anything like this before and I tell you I think people need to wake up and smell the red ink because you know what? It’s not a moment, it’s a movement.”

Kelly Foley took the day off at Liberty Elementary in Mishawaka to attend the rally. “It’s enough. We’ve had enough. This state of our schools is, it's broken. These 15,000 people you see here have been the ones to hold it together.”

The hope was that the 16,000 or so rally participants would leave a lasting impression on the 150 lawmakers.

“They just need to fund public education. It is doing an injustice to the students and then an injustice to the corporation because we’re losing nurses, and we’re losing counselors, they can’t afford to pay for them and this day of age of all the traumas that kids go through we need those kind of support people,” said a teacher from the South Putnam school district.

“There’s so many things and I mean it is, it’s not just about funding for public schools, but that is a huge portion of it. It seems like, you know for the past 10 years, it has been going for so long with the funding being taken away from public schools and siphoned to other places that we actually do need to really have a focus on these public schools funding, t’s not there,” added Culver Middle School Teacher Todd Shafer.

