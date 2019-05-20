Edge Adventures at Rum Village to offer Memorial Day deals for military members

Edge Adventures at Rum Village is honoring military members in a special way for Memorial Day

Happening Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27, all active military service members will be able to go on a free two hour climb if they bring in their military ID.

Also, $1from every ticket purchased Memorial Day weekend will go to the Disabled American Veterans organization.

"I myself actually served in the military, so I know what it's like and have nothing but respect for the people who are serving for us right now,” said park manager Mike Marek. “And this is our way to give back to them for giving so much to us."

For more information on Edge Adventures hours and prices, click here .