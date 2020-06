Edge Adventures at Rum Village in South Bend is reopening to a limited capacity on Friday.

Reservations and waivers must be completed ahead of your visit.

Physical distancing will be enforced with the park limiting the number of guests to 33% of its normal capacity.

The park will no longer have communal gloves. You can purchase gloves from the park or bring your own.

Meanwhile, equipment will be disinfected after each use, and hand sanitizer will be readily available.