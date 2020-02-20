Eau Claire water to be shut off due to main break; schools dismiss early

Eau Claire schools are dismissing students early Thursday due to a water main break that has forced the city to turn off the water.

Eau Claire Public Schools posted the following on Facebook at 9:17 a.m.:



SCHOOL CLOSING EARLY*

It is with regret that we must inform you that due to a water break the City of Eau Claire will need to turn off the water.

Safety remains a top priority for our students. Therefore, due to the safety concerns around clean drinking water, hygiene, food services, and fire safety we will be sending all students home early today, February 20, 2020.

Middle School and High School will dismiss at 11:00 and Lybrook will dismiss at 11:10 am. Lunch will be served before students leave.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this unfortunate situation.

Athletic Events Update:

MS Wrestling match in Mendon has been CANCELLED for this evening.

All MS/HS sports practices have also been CANCELLED for today.



