Eau Claire holds off on opting in for recreational marijuana sales

City leaders in Eau Claire discussed the future of new recreational marijuana businesses in their village Monday night.

16 News Now learned why the village council isn't ready to opt in to recreational marijuana sales just yet.

Rick Anstiss says he's hoping Eau Claire opts in for recreational marijuana sales so he can move on to the next stages of starting his own business in the community.

But he'll have to wait to hear how Eau Claire residents feel about it first, as the council decided to table the vote until there's a public hearing on the issue.

"Without them changing the ordinance to opt in to recreational, then I can't apply. So, anybody trying to apply for a license has to do so in a place that has opted in,” Anstiss said.

City leaders say they aren't in a hurry to opt in.

"We revisited the medical marijuana part and we allowed one license for that. Now there's more people that want to go to the recreational, and the recreational is another set of rules. We want to know what the rules are before we approve anything," Eau Claire President John Glassman said.

Even if the city opts in sooner rather than later, Anstiss isn't the only one looking to open up shop in a town smaller than a square mile.

"We have to make sure we find these buildings that are in proper zones, proper retention places,” one person at the meeting said.

“It's a microgrow. You get to put 150 plants, it's regulated by the state. You're allowed to grow 150 plants, but you're also allowed to make edibles and add for sick patients," another person at the meeting said.

No date or time has yet been announced for the public hearing, but 16 News Now will provide updates when that information is available.

