Eau Claire farmer dies from apparent EEE complications

Another deadly case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus hits southwestern Michigan.

Jim Whitright, an Eau Claire farmer, died Saturday from apparent complications related to the mosquito-borne virus, confirmed the St. Joseph County (Ind.) Coroner's Office. Whitright passed away at Memorial Hospital.

A family friend, who was operating Whitright's GoFundMe page, also confirmed his death with 16 News Now.

Whitright and fellow Eau Claire farmer Bill Teichman, owner of Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm, both battled the serious illness.

Teichman's condition is unclear at this time.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming from Bowerman Funeral Home of Eau Claire.

EEE has fatality rate of roughly 33 percent in people. The Berrien County Health Department said EEE is not a risk at this time. Recommendations for EEE safety can be found by clicking here.