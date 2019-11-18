Eau Claire asked to reconsider its stance on recreational cannabis businesses

The Eau Claire Village Board is being asked to reconsider its stance on recreational marijuana businesses.

Those businesses are not now welcome.

Eau Claire officials actually took that stance before the 2018 referendum that legalized recreational marijuana took place.

The village has been tolerant of medical marijuana businesses. Two have been given permission to locate there.

Today the board heard a pitch from a village resident who wants to start a mom and pop type micro-business--basically a cannabis themed spa.

“My thoughts are a health and wellness center where you could come in and do those Himalayan salt caves, some of the spa things, but you would introduce CBD and THC to that and you'd be able to consume within that. Say a spa and lighting up a joint might be pretty relaxing. A massage, a CBD massage while drinking THC infused tea,” said Caregiver/ Grower Rick Anstiss.

Anstiss and others are also working with elected officials in Berrien Township to try and get the board there to relax its stance on recreational marijuana businesses.

“For me it's not about smoking pot at all. That’s, it’s irrelevant. The relevance is yeah how much money we can bring locally, how many new opportunities new jobs. A micro grow itself could right here, could employ 15 to 20 people easily,” Anstiss said.

