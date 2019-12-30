East Race opens for kayaking in late December

There is a first time for everything, including kayaking in December.

The East Race Whitewater Kayak Club received the rare opportunity to run the rapids Sunday afternoon.

The club says it's the first time the East Race opened its waters in December in quite some time.

With temperatures hitting near record highs, it gave club members an opportunity to take advantage of the unusual warm weather.

We asked Claudia Pina if she ever thought she would be out here at this time of year.

"Definitely not. I mean, it's been really cold," she said. "I personally don't enjoy the cold weather, but with the right gear you can get out on the water. We kayak all the time, it's just the adrenaline rush of being out here in the cold and hope you stay in your boat so you don't get in the cold water."

The East Race is the first artificial whitewater course in North America and can generate waves up to six feet high.

For more information about kayaking on the East Race, visit eastracewaterway.gr8.com

