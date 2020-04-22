Earth Day celebration amid pandemic

Diana Mendalson wanted to honor Earth Day just like she has for the past 33 years.

She was at Roseland Park talking about how as a young mother, she became aware of the environment like her grandmother, who was a biologist.

She encourages recycling, riding a bike for transportation or planting a garden.

She wants everyone to do something.

"Really reach out and educate the children and enable them to make the world better," Mendalson said. "Here at the park, the children have planted gardens so once we heal from this pandemic, then we also need to learn what other changes do we need do. The big thing is teach the children."

Mendalson says more events will be planned.