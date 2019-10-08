Early voting for St. Joseph County general elections begins

City elections, including the vote that will determine South Bend's new mayor, are less than a month away.

For voters who know that they won't be able to make it to the polling booths come early November or who just want to take care of their civic duty early, there is still a way to make your voice count.

Voters can head to the County-City Building in South Bend or the County Services Annex in Mishawaka to cast their ballots early. During the first day Monday, the process seemed to take less than 15 minutes.

You must be registered to vote in Indiana to fill out an absentee ballot, and for this election specifically, you must reside in the town in which you're voting, so keep that in mind.

16 News Now spoke with one voter who said she had never done early voting before, but she also said the process couldn't have been easier.

“It was very simple. Everybody was very friendly, very helpful. I was told that if I didn't understand how to use this new ballot to ask questions, and everything went just like clockwork,” early voter Brenda Knowles said.

“The people in your own backyard matter. The people who are your next-door neighbors could be your candidates, and they need for you to be heard with their voices. So, I feel very passionate about voting, and I wish we could get the same amount of passion out there to the rest of the voters,” St. Joseph County Circuit Court Clerk Rita Glenn said.

Early voting locations are open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on regular business days leading up to the election.

If you can't make it during the week, polling locations will be open Saturday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. They will also be open Sunday, Nov. 3, from noon-4 p.m.

If you can't make it in person, you can vote by mail.

Polling locations

Lobby of the County City Building

227 W. Jefferson Boulevard

South Bend, IN 46601

Lobby of the County Services Annex

219 Lincoln Way West

Mishawaka, IN 46544

