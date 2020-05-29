Early voting continues in St. Joseph County

Indiana's primary election is happening this Tuesday, but you still have a few opportunities to vote early in St. Joseph County.

Polls have closed for the day, but they'll be open from 8:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

These times apply for both the County-City Building in South Bend, and the county services building in Mishawaka.

Meanwhile, all mail-in ballots must be returned by noon on Tuesday to the clerk’s office in the County-City Building.

