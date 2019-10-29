Early morning fire leaves 1 dead in Berrien County

A 58-year-old man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a blaze early Tuesday morning in Berrien County.

Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of Paw Paw Avenue in Benton Charter Township around 5:43 a.m., according to a release from the township police department.

When they arrived, officers found the building was engulfed with heavy smoke and visible flames.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to put out the fire, but they found the only resident dead inside.

Police did not identify him in a Tuesday afternoon release.

Officials, including the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division, are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

