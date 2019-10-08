Eagles announce ‘Hotel California’ tour with orchestra and choir

The Eagles are going big in 2020 with a 12-date “Hotel California” tour. The band will perform the 1976 Grammy-winning album from “beginning to end."

“Each night’s concert will feature a “Hotel California” set, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits,” the band’s website said.

Organizers say 77 musicians are expected to be on stage while the Eagles perform hits from the album, including “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” the Associated Press reported.

The tour will kick off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and will include stops in New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The band will play two nights in each city.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 18.

