EXCLUSIVE: Wife of suspected driver in Buchanan Twp. crash: 'I am a victim as well'

The deadly crash in Buchanan Township last week continues taking a toll on the community.

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey confirmed 66-year-old Robert Klint, of Sawyer, along with his wife, Melissa, 60, and their 22-year-old daughter, Landyn, died in the crash, in addition to Melissa's brother, 52-year-old Kent Williamson, who was visiting from the Ruckersville, Virginia area.

Around noon last Friday, police say 53-year-old Dub Collins was speeding west on Miller Road when he blew a stop sign, T-boning a car containing the Klints and Williamson, who were headed south on Main Street.

Collins’s wife, Heather Collins, spoke to 16 News Now Tuesday for an exclusive interview by phone.

She claimed her husband did this intentionally. While driving last Friday, she said she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Heather Collins claimed her husband got irritated and was drinking throughout the day.

“As he was turning onto Miller Road, he said, ‘I am about to show you what I’m going to do,'” Collins recalled.

She said she begged her husband not to blow the stop sign.

“'Please do not blow the stop sign. Please do not blow the stop sign.' And I saw a car, and that’s the last thing I remember,” she said.

Collins said she is going through survivor’s guilt.

“I want to know why God didn’t take me,” she said.

As she continues recovering, she has a message for the family:

“I would like to reach out to them and let [them] know my condolences are with them," she said. "… I hope they would let me come to the funeral to show support for their family, because I am a victim as well.”

