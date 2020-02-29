EXCLUSIVE: Plymouth student with brain tumor improving, home for the weekend

A Plymouth middle school student with a brain tumor is home for the weekend as he goes through treatment at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Jaisyn Reese, who attends Lincoln Jr. High School, was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a brain tumor that is highly aggressive and is found at the base of the brain.

"Kind of accepted it and knew it was going to change me," Jaisyn said.

Back in late January, Jaisyn was out playing football, having fun and enjoying life.

Then the unthinkable happened: Jaisyn could barely walk and speak.

He also had bad head pain and started vomiting,

His parents rushed him to the emergency room, and doctors suggested an MRI.

Jaisyn's dad said the tumor is fused with his brain tissue, which is why doctors cannot remove it.

However, they are hoping radiation treatment will at least shrink it.

Jaisyn's parents have been with him every step of the way.

"Overwhelming. Expeditious. Everything has just been happening so quickly," said Jaisyn's father, Emanuel Reese.

Reports show chances of survival are low, but right now Jaisyn is actually beating the odds, as he is improving.

"My ability to eat and my ability to walk, I feel like has been the most improved," Jaisyn said.

"If you would have seen him last week he was in a wheelchair, slumped over. He couldn't see straight. His eyes were kind of cross-eyed. He wasn't feeding himself," Emanuel said.

Jaisyn has four more weeks of radiation.

If this does not work, doctors will try chemotherapy.

Jaisyn said it was great to be back home for the weekend.

"I am excited to be back home. I'm excited to be back in Plymouth, and to see everyone and how much support they gave me," Jaisyn said.

If you would like to help Reese, Plymouth High School is hosting a 5K on March 14.

If you would like to donate,

Click here

to view his Go-Fune-Me Page.