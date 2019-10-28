EXCLUSIVE: Mom, best friend of 8-year-old girl killed in Topeka fire share what they will miss most

An 8-year-old girl is dead after a house fire in Topeka, Indiana.

Authorities have confirmed the victim as Melody Gangwer.

In a press release, authorities said this happened on the 200 block of West Pine Street Friday night.

Authorities and family tried to rescue Gangwer from the second floor, but were not able to reach her.

Firefighters later arrived and got her out.

Gangwer was taken to the hospital before being airlifted to Indianapolis.

Sunday, 16 News Now spoke exclusively with Gangwer's mother and best friend.

"It's horrible having to see your kid hooked up to machines. Seeing fluids come out of their body. Not being able to hear them talk to you. That worry of, 'Am I ever going to hear her say something to me again?''' said Gangwer's mother, Calysta Myers.

Myers said when her daughter went into cardiac arrest, doctors told her there was nothing else they could do.

"I just climbed up in bed and I held her so tight. I don't think I've held her that tight in so long. I just prayed to her...'God lay me down to sleep. I pray my Lord my soul to keep. I know she won't wake, but I give her your soul to take.' That's how I said it," Myers said.

Gangwer wanted to be a doctor.

She loved drawing, softball, soccer and was a cheerleader.

Family and friends also said she loved God, had a big heart and was a friend to everyone.

"She was always a bright, little kind girl and she was the best friend I ever had...And we had plans that when we were older we would live beside each other so our kids would be best friends and we could always hang out and have dinner," said Madalyn Everage.

Although Gangwer's life was cut short, her mom said she lived life to the fullest.

"Knowing that she did so much positive in such a negative world, that's where I get my drive. That's what keeps me going," Myers said.

Family and friends said they will miss everything about Gangwer.

"That cheesy smile she always gave," Everage said.

"I'm going to miss her always asking for a kiss goodnight," Myers said.

Her mom said the community has been supportive.

Gangwer was an organ donor and her eyes will be donated.

There will be a memorial scholarship in her name.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.