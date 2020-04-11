EXCLUSIVE: Local nurse headed to New York City to work on the front lines of the pandemic

Amber Woods, a local nurse, headed to New York City to work on the front lines of the pandemic.

"I kind of felt a calling, like I had this gut feeling that I needed to go, and everything just fell into place really easily," Woods said.

Friday was her first day at the hospital.

Woods said it was eye-opening and intense.

"We're very overwhelmed. The caseloads we are taking right now are more than we can handle...The nurse usually takes two patients and we are doing up to three and four...I had one patient today with COVID. We had several patients who actually got discharged from the unit today so that was really exciting," Woods said.

Woods will be in New York City until the end of May.

Her dad said, "I couldn't be more proud of her for what she is doing. I also couldn't be more scared for her safety."

Woods said she knows safety is important, and has a routine in place.

"I'm living on a pretty regimen schedule of what time I wake up, and how much fluids and stuff I take before I go to the hospital; because once you get into the unit you are kind of there until your break. We get an hour break, which is nice, but the whole time you are in there you're not drinking any water," Woods said.

She is also doing yoga and therapy to stay healthy.

Woods, originally from South Bend, now lives and works in Michigan.

She went to Holy Cross Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph High School.

While she is passionate about nursing, she believes there needs to be some changes in how the health care system works.

"When this is done, health care needs to change.The way that this is run is not okay. It's just not," Woods said.

We do plan to check in with Woods in the leading weeks to see how she is doing.

To all of our health care workers, thank you for your dedication and service.

