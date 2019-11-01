EXCLUSIVE: Family of Marine killed at Pearl Harbor thankful for identification of his remains

The remains of Marley R. Arthurholtz, a 20-year-old Marine from South Bend who died at Pearl Harbor, has finally been accounted for and will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.

The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on the battleship USS Oklahoma resulted in the deaths of more than 400 crewmen, including Arthurholtz.

His brother, John Arthurholtz, said the news was devastating.

"I not only lost my big brother, but I lost my best friend. ... He was kind and giving, and he would give you the shirt off his back," John said.

His mom, Mary, never gave up, writing countless letters, believing one day her son's remains would be found.

The first recovery event took place in 1944. Those remains were put into two different burial places in Hawaii.

Somewhere between 1949 and 1950, the government went in to disinter those two graves. They put the remains into a number of coffins in six different locations.

Arthurholtz's remains were recently identified through DNA and dental analysis.

"I think I could speak for all the families, how thankful we are that they are doing this with such preservation," said Andrea Arthurholtz, Marley Arthurholtz's sister-in-law.

Marley Arthurholtz grew up on Jewell Avenue in South Bend and went to Lakeville High School, where he played sports.

"Marley was a good big brother. He was athletic and would take me to practice with him. He always made me feel important," John said.

From a young age, family members said Marley Arthurholtz knew he wanted to serve our country.

"He always had a desire to be a Marine. He always wanted to go and join the service, and it was a way for him to give to his country and to help his family, because there was no work in South Bend at that time," John said.

Marley Arthurholtz will be buried next to his mom on Dec. 7, which happens to be the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

