EEE spray treatment happening Wednesday night in Elkhart, LaGrange counties

Two northern Indiana counties join others in Michigan in deploying an aerial treatment program to kill mosquitoes potentially carrying Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE.

According to the Purdue Extension of Elkhart County, blood tests have confirmed two horses died from EEE in LaGrange County, while nine horses are dead in Elkhart County.

"That's the reason Elkhart County is the focus of these efforts in Indiana right now," said Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder, R-District 2.

Weather permitting, planes will be spraying Dibrom, an EPA-approved pesticide, in parts of Elkhart and LaGrange counties sometime after 6 p.m. Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"The product, the Naled active ingredient [in Dibrom] is toxic to fish, but once it hits water, it dissipates very quickly," explained Jeff Burbrink, an agriculture educator with the Elkhart County Purdue Extension.

Burbrink recommends people cover small ponds with a blanket or sheet and wash pet bowls that are left outside while spraying takes place -- even though pets should be fine if they are exposed to the spray.

Additionally, he said moths could be affected by the spray, but daytime pollinators should be fine.

"The product itself is very toxic to bees. However, the timing when they are spraying it, bees will be back in their hives for the most part. It will be after dark," Burbrink said.

Despite the spray treatment, Yoder is issuing another recommendation to the public.

"Because we're spraying, that doesn't mean the risk has been lowered enough that people can no longer take the precautionary measures -- not being out after dark if they don't have to be and not using insect repellent, that sort of thing," he said. "So we're trying to hit that balance of keeping the awareness high but not creating any kind of a panic."

Yoder said three people have been tested for EEE in Elkhart County, but additional tests from the state health department have yet to confirm the cases are negative.

The spraying is being paid for by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, focusing on two areas in Elkhart County.

One area is just west of Simonton Lake to Ash Road and from the Indiana Toll Road to the state line, north to south.

The second area is east of Bristol from just south of U.S. 20 to the state line.

In LaGrange County, the areas that will be sprayed are around Dallas Lake, Atwood Lake and Witmer Lake.

EEE is deadly in 33% of people who become ill with the virus.

