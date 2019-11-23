E3 Robotics Center hosts qualifying robotics tournament

The E3 Robotics Center hosted its first-ever qualifying robotics tournament on Saturday at the Success Academy in South Bend.

25 teams across northern Indiana battled it out on the robotic battlefield. Of those 25 teams, the top seven will move on to compete for the state championship in Fort Wayne on Dec. 14.

However, organizers of the competition say it’s not all about the accolades for the kids. It’s about the excitement. “It’s engaging.,” says Brian Boehler, executive director of the E3 Robotics Center. “When you see the kids here today, and, you know, when something goes wrong, they are like ‘oh no!’ And then they run their robots out the next round and they cheer and go crazy just like they would for any type of sport. Same goes for the parents. They see their children being able to succeed at something that they can use as a career later on in life.”

If you are interested in starting your own robotics team or joining one, all you have to do is go to e3robotics.org and sign up.