Dunes Summer Theatre vandalized

The Dunes Summer Theatre and some other nearby buildings were vandalized, and police are asking for help finding the person or people responsible.

It happened sometime between Friday morning and Sunday morning.

From the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:



The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage to the Dunes Summer Theatre. Yesterday (05/10/20) at approximately 8:35 AM, deputies were dispatched to the theatre, located at 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michiana Shores, in reference to a report of criminal mischief.

Deputies Michael Sweet and Josh Smith arrived and began to investigate. The exterior of the main building had been spray painted with graffiti, two windows were broken, a door had been pried open and entry was made. Smaller buildings on the property were also vandalized. The damage to these buildings included another broken window and additional graffiti.

The vandalism occurred sometime between Friday, May 8th at approximately 8:30 AM and yesterday morning. If anyone has any information, please contact Deputy Sweet by calling (219) 326-7700 or by email at msweet@lcso.in.gov.

Assisting: Trail Creek Police Department and Long Beach Police Department

