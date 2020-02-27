Dump trailer crashes into Indiana overpass

A dump trailer crashed into an Indiana overpass after the driver accidentally tilted it into the upright position.

It happened Wednesday night on I-65 at the 248.8 mile-marker.

The driver of the truck inadvertently activated the dump control, and the trailer struck the 113th Avenue overpass as the truck drove underneath.

The driver, 31-year-old David Chavez of Chicago, was able to stop the tractor shortly after the impact. He was not injured.

The trailer, a 2005 Superior dump trailer owned by C&M Trucking Services in Chicago, was towed by from the scene.

The trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours for scene cleanup and bridge inspection by INDOT.

The tractor, a 1988 Kenworth also owned by C&M Trucking Services, was able to be driven from the scene.