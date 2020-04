TODAY:

Mostly cloudy, to start. Mild temperatures, rising into the upper 40s this afternoon.

Sunshine finally makes an appearance after 4pm.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies. Lows in the lower 30s. Nearly calm.

TOMORROW:

Picture perfect weather! Highs in the upper 50s with sunshine from AM to PM.

BIG WEATHER TO WATCH:

Weekend showers likely, especially on/off Saturday.