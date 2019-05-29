Dry, for now. Rain returns late Wednesday

Light rain finishing Wednesday morning by 9am. We’re finally dry by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the low 70s. A light & variable wind.

Returning showers will be on the radar after midnight. Overnight storms may bring returning lightning and thunder, but we’re unlikely to see any severe weather potential. Lows in the upper 50s with a muggy feel to the air.

Showers on the radar early Thursday with on/off rain through most of the day. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

Evening pop-up storms will be on the radar around dinnertime.