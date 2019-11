TODAY:

Strong wind chill this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s feeling like the upper 20s. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. A breezy start with winds gradually dying down through the day.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, with a low in the 20s. Light to calm wind.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Calm wind. A slight chance of a rain/snow mix, mainly to our south.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Light breeze, pleasant!