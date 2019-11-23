Dry and warmer to finish the weekend

We had a touch of snow in spots today, particularly in southern/southeastern areas. The storm system is moving into NW Ohio now. We will see skies becoming clear to partly cloudy tonight, and temperatures won’t be quite as cold. Lows should only be in the upper 20s overnight.

Not a bad day tomorrow with partly cloudy skies expected and temperatures right where they should be for this time of the year. Clouds build some tomorrow night, but temperatures remain mild with lows in the mid 30s. We warm up to near 50 degrees for Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies on Monday, and rain moving in on Tuesday as a low pressure system approaches from the southwest. Temperatures will be cooler the rest of the week, but not far from normal.

